Speech to Text for Eviction Clinic in Rochester

nobody wants to find themselves in. getting evicted from the place you live. with an eviction on your record...it can be nearly impossible to find somewhere else to rent. there's an effort in olmsted county to help those who find themselves in that situation. kimt news three's maleeha kamal attended what's being called an "eviction clinic" today. she joins us now live in rochester at the courthouse where it all took place...maleeha? xxx eviction clinic-lintro-2 amy...raquel earlier today the eviction clinic was held right here at the courthouse. there were about ten people on the docket for eviction. i spoke with many of those people...but because it's such a sensitive situation...they didn't want to go on camera. so i'm talking with a local landlord to get their thoughts on this issue.xxx eviction clinic-pkg-1 eviction clinic-pkg-3 dylan carty owns realty growth managements and 140 apartments in the area. he's seen his fair share of evictions. eviction clinic-pkg-4 " most evictions that we have handled are due to tenants being unable to pay back rent." eviction clinic-pkg-5 he says evictions are costly and the last resort. but at the end of the day they do happen. in the last two years the number of eviction filings in court has ballooned by 42 percent. karen nath who is a part of the legal team for olmsted county says these numbers prompted them to come up with a solution so they applied for a grant and beat 3 other applicants. eviction clinic-pkg-6 " we received the mayo shared value award for a unique non profit collaboration to help the health of the community. you may not think of evictions as a health concern but evictions cause stress" eviction clinic-pkg-7 with that money the group came up with a one year eviction clinic that takes place twice a week at the olmsterad coutny courthouse. so far about 65 people have been spared from evictions. carty says noone wants to deal with evictions. "i think its awesome and i think there should be more porgrams to help people like i was saying before a lot of evictons cases don't get enough time for the tenant to come up with the money." carty says evictions can cost a landloard about a thousand dollars and most times they wont get their back pay. the clinic received a $50,000 grant from mayo clinic, whose ambitious destination medical center project is contributing to the tight housing market. / eviction clinic-ltag-2 nath says the hope is that this clinic will help both the landloards and tenants reach a middle ground. reporting live in rochester, maleeha kamal, kimt news 3. / thanks maleeha. the eviction clinic is being partially funded by a 50- thousand dollar grant from mayo clinic. /