Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea and Austin receives honor

5 star rating-stinger-2 a major honor for mayo clinic health system's austin and albert lea campuses. they're getting a five-star rating from the centers for medicare and medicaid services. today mayo employees are celebrating this big achievement. live k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live outside of mayo clinic in albert lea...where hospital leaders want to say thank you to those employees...jere miah?xxx 5 star rating-lintro-2 that's right...each year thousands of patients come through the doors of this hospital most hospitals recieve a three out of five star rating from the centers for medicare and medicaid services. so the five star rating is sparking a lot of excitement.xxx 5 star rating-mpkg-1 5 star rating-mpkg-2 inside mayo clinic health system in albert lea...a thank you to employees for their work that's earning them this five star rating.. sot: we are celebrating our employees today out of the thousands of hospitals throughout the country...only about three- hundred have earned top ratings. that puts a smile on kristin johnsons face. 5 star rating-mpkg-3 it recognizes the high quality and the high standard of care our physicians providers, nurses all of our staff have forthe care of the patients. 5 star rating-mpkg-4 she says this honor is a reflection of a motto they strive to follow every day. sot: we really do go above and beyond the needs of the patient comes first that's our mantra here at mayo. they're not just celebrating five stars...mayo also was named "most wired" from te college f healthcare information manaement executives...tha t means mayo is on the forefront of using technology to provide better care. sot: a lot of it has to do with the implemitation of the epic electronics system across the mayo health systems. / 5 star rating-ltag-2 and this isn't the first time mayo clinic health systems here in albert lea and austin received this honor. they were also given five stars last year. reporting live in albert lea jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thanks jeremiah. 5 star rating-tag-2 to see how other hospitals in our area rank...just head over to kimt dot com and look for this story under local news.