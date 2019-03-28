Speech to Text for Investigation continues into Rochester death

developing now to a developing story out of rochester. we're getting new information on the death of a man in police custody. live kimt news 3's deedee stiepan has been following this since early this morning.... she joins us now with what arielle á we're getting a clearer picture of what led up to the "physical struggle" here in the cub foods parking lot. police chief jim franklin tells me around 9 o'clock last night a rochester police officer pulled over a car in this parking lot after observing several traffic violations. this is a look at the scene from last night. you can see several squad cars and crime tape blocking it off. after the initial stop here... police say the man behind the wheel drove away before the traffic stop was complete. the officer was able to stop the driver again in the same general area and tried to arrest him. that's when a 'physical struggle' began and back up was called in. "preliminary investigation indicates that officers did not use weapons in apprehending the subject. life saving efforts were not successful and the subject died." there are a lot more questions á including the identity of the man and cause of death. but chief franklin tells us he's not able to answer any of them because the investigation is now in the hands of the minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension. the bácáa is working on initial interviews as we speak and will release more information after that. we do know that the rpd officers involved were wearing body cameras and have been placed on administrative leave. reporting live thank you deedee. we're working to get more information from the bácáa as their investigation progresses so be sure to stay with kimt news three on air and online. /// it's