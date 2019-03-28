Speech to Text for Tracking Cooler Temperatures Into the Weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( temperatures in the 60's provided for an exquisite day yesterday with the exception of the wind. now that a cold front has passed, we will not be nearly as warm today or as windy for that matter. still, conditions will be fairly nice today with highs in the upper 40's and lower 50's with a little more cloud cover than sunshine. spotty rain may try to move in but i think it will be too dry to see any impacts. clouds will try to decrease for the afternoon/eve ning. friday will be an interesting forecast with a mix of sun and clouds across much of minnesota with more cloud cover for north iowa. we will continue to cool with a north wind leading to friday highs in the mid 40's. rain looks to stay south of the area for late friday but a few showers/flake s are still possible for north iowa. impacts are not expected. the weekend will be sunny with highs from the upper 30's to the middle 40's. we get an explosion of warmth for monday as we return to the 50's with breezy winds and partly cloudy skies. we continue to warm slightly into wednesday with rain chances returning over those days as well. today: partly sunny/decreasi ng evening clouds. highs: upper 40's to low 50's. winds: north at 6 to 12 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: upper 20's. winds: north northeast at 5 to 10 mph. friday: mix of sun and clouds/mostly cloudy north thanks brandon.