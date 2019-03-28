Clear
Man dies after 'physical struggle' with Rochester police

Police were wearing body cameras.

breaking breaking news overnight... a man dies after what police are calling a 'physical struggle' with officers in rochester. kimt news 3's deedee stiepan is live where it happened last night... live deedee what else do we tyler and arielle... it all started last night around 9, witnesses tell me. rochester police james franklin says an officer was trying to pull over a man in this cub foods parking lot. franklin says, from the start, it wasn't a routine traffic stop. once the man finally stopped his car... franklin says immediately, a physical struggle with officers started. when the man was finally in handácuffs... police noticed he was unresponsive, and started lifeásaving efforts including cápár and calling an ambulance. officers weren't able to save him, and the man died as the scene. the minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension is now looking into this... no word on a cause of death yet this morning or the status of the officers involved. annalisa..thank s. the officers involved were wearing body cameras..and that footage has been turned over to the bácáa. we do expect to learn more at are meeting with police this morning around 8:30. stay with kimt news 3 for
