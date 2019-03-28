IOWA FEELS CONFIDENT

Clear
Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 11:12 PM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

for a national title á that's the hawkeye women. they'll open up regional play against north carolina state at 10:30 on saturday á and the winner gets baylor or south carolina. coach bluder says it'll be a tough challenge á while tania davis sees the potential. we're just happy to you know to keep our season going and we want to keep it going as long as we can and we obviously know we've got a tough challenge with nc state i think we're all aware of the opportunity that's in front of us to be able to play in the sweet 16, advance to the elite eight, and play in the final four, possibly win a national championship. .
