Speech to Text for NIACC DEFEATS NCMC

it was a succesful day for the niacc softball team á sweeping north central missouri. in game one á kaci sherwood and tayler schmidt had one homer a piece while hannah faktor hits a grand slam with kristen peka recording the 9á0 win. niacc also takes the 3á0 win in game two á kylie sherwood was the winning pitcher. niacc imporves to eight and six on the season. only one team from iowa remains in the hunt for