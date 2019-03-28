Clear
NIACC DEFEATS NCMC

it was a succesful day for the niacc softball team á sweeping north central missouri. in game one á kaci sherwood and tayler schmidt had one homer a piece while hannah faktor hits a grand slam with kristen peka recording the 9á0 win. niacc also takes the 3á0 win in game two á kylie sherwood was the winning pitcher. niacc imporves to eight and six on the season. only one team from iowa remains in the hunt for
Tracking a chance for rain to end the week.
