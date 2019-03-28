Speech to Text for SAW REECE SMITH

yeah, we kind of had a family curse á finally broke that this past fall. that's garnerá hayfieldá ventura senior á reece smith á talking about he and his older brother having multiple top finishes at state championship events á until this past fall where reece was crowned class 2a's cross country champion á which he says is a big confidence booster going into this spring. it's for sure a confidence booster. i mean, you just have a lot more faith in yourself. coming up short numerous times like i have, you know, is kinda hard on somebody so getting that first state championship out of the way i think is a nice thing to have done. but smith is not content with just one state title to his name. for track this season i'm really looking to take home hopefully some gold in the two mile, mile, and then we got a good dmed so we can hopefully take home a top five finish in that. the key to do so? staying healthy is the biggest thing obviously. i think i'm the best kid in the state. i don't really compare myself to anybody else. i just want to do it the best i can be. regardless of what our studentá athlete accompishes on the track this season á his track career won't be over as he will suit up in the black and gold at iowa á where he will run cross country and track á while going to med school to become a surgeon. coach just really believed in me i love the program and have always been a fan of the hawkeyes so it all worked out pretty well.