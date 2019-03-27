Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Special Olympics Funding

A proposal to cut all the funding for the nonprofit.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Special Olympics Funding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

secretary betsy devos is pleading her case for a proposed 7á billion dollar cut from the education budget... which would include 18 million from nonáprofit special olympics. káiámát news three's brian tabick sat down with one parent to find out what she plans to do about the proposal.xxx ashley peck adopted four children with special needsáá and her son austin is involved in practically everything in special olympics... basketball, bowling... track. peck says the proposal is scary... but she says it shouldn't be a political issue á but one about taking away these kids place to belong instead. so peck doesn't plan on staying silent. i will definitely be writing ms. devos and pouring my heart out as not only a parent but as a member of a community that needs special olympics and what it means to us as a family. according to special olympics dot orgááthere are five million people involved in special olympics from around 170 different countries. in mason city brian tabick káiá mát news three. according to the centers for disease control and preventioná 130 americans die every day
Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 49°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Tracking a chance for rain to end the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Special Olympics Funding

Image

Ending domestic violence

Image

Coffee roasters need your vote

Image

Immigration rights

Image

Warmest Day of the Year...So Far

Image

Tracking a Cooler Thursday & Friday

Image

'Movers for Moms' program gets underway

Image

Austin student ranks in Duck Stamp Contest

Image

Local brewery gets national recognition

Image

Tracking a Cooler Thursday and Friday

Community Events