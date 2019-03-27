Speech to Text for Special Olympics Funding

secretary betsy devos is pleading her case for a proposed 7á billion dollar cut from the education budget... which would include 18 million from nonáprofit special olympics. káiámát news three's brian tabick sat down with one parent to find out what she plans to do about the proposal.xxx ashley peck adopted four children with special needsáá and her son austin is involved in practically everything in special olympics... basketball, bowling... track. peck says the proposal is scary... but she says it shouldn't be a political issue á but one about taking away these kids place to belong instead. so peck doesn't plan on staying silent. i will definitely be writing ms. devos and pouring my heart out as not only a parent but as a member of a community that needs special olympics and what it means to us as a family. according to special olympics dot orgááthere are five million people involved in special olympics from around 170 different countries. in mason city brian tabick káiá mát news three.