Speech to Text for Ending domestic violence

could be your friend... coworker... sister á or brother. the signs of domestic violence can be difficult to see... but if unnoticed á can turn lethal. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is hearing stories of survivors first hand á and finding out what you can do to make sure your loved ones are safe. brooke?/// katie george, in 2017 at least 24 minnesotans were killed due to violence from a current or former intimate partner... now women in albert lea are doing their part to end it.xxx "it started small, a slap across the face." jasmine is sharing her story... and dance moves... ... with these women in hopes of spreading some inspiration. "i feel like it's very important to let other women know that hey, there is a light at the end of the tunnel." for jasmine, it was dance and yoga that brought her closer to that light. "those were my healthy ways of healing, and through my children." the freeborn county crime victims crisis center say its events like these that let people know there is a way out. "there are services available, there are resources out there to help them get through that situation and move forward and not have to stay or feel like they're stuck in the relationship that they're in." jasmine has some words of encouragment for anyone who may find themselves in an unhealthy relationship. "know your self worth. know that you are enough and that you do deserve a healthy women also wrote notes to our state representative s tonight... asking them to support more funding for services like victims crisis centers./// thank you brooke. if you or someone you know is in need of assistance because of domestic conflict, you can call the 24á houráhotline at the bottom of your screen. and another effort to help domestic abuse victims... and others. the company "two men and a truck"