Coffee roasters need your vote

a kasson family is one step closer to making their dream a reality. they've turned their homeárun coffee roasting business into a brick and mortar shop. but now they need your help. trail creek coffee roasters is in the running to win the fedáex small business grant. they're hoping the community will vote for them and help them win the grand prize of 50á thousand dollars. the money would help them start providing actual (drinks in their shop and boutique... so it can be a place for the community to relax and shop while sipping on some which is what the city of kasson really wants. a lot of the people who come in through the doors have said this place is great but it would be awesome to have a coffee shop here too where we could buy coffee and not just have beans." you can vote for trail creek coffee roasters once a day online... and you can find a link to the place to vote on our website kimt dot com. we'll have the link for you there under local news./// and that's not the only area business making some