Immigration rights

it's called a humanitarian crisis at the southern border.... uás customs and border protection is expected to encounter more than 100á thousand migrants this month alone. that's the highest such march number in more than ten years. and a rochester group is all in on tackling a national problem á kimt news 3's isabella basco is learning all about the plan and joins us live. isabella? katie and george... communities united for rochester empowerment is aiming to help the hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants in the uás. but one nonáprofit director says finding a solution for this national problem is far from easy.xxx "we are humans... united for rochester empowerment is aiming to help the hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants in the uás. but one nonáprofit director says finding a solution for this national problem is far from easy.xxx "we are humans... so i think we have the same rights... not because someone has those documents or not but still they are humans... " abel garcia came to the united states from mexico more than 20 years ago. this business owner knows firstá hand how difficult it is to build a life here áá which is why he is paying it forward by helping undocumented immigrants get their drivers licenses. "they need to go to work. they need to bring the kids to the school. that's really important." for garcia áá the hardships of starting from scratch as an immigrant still resonate with him. "i had a lot of family here that had the same problems áá daca, no documents. that's what i see. these things i live every single day." dee sabol á the executive director of the diversity council sympathizes with those coming to america á but says it's nearly impossible to find a solution that pleases everyone. "it's incredibly important that we have immigration laws and we govern who comes through what process. what's easy to overlook is unmangeable and unnavegable that situation currently is." while immigration has been a point of contention in politics á sabol says there is a middle that ground can be agreed upon. "there are rational ways to deal with border issues and ways to think about how we address the real issues á the issues of not having criminals enter the united states or criminal backgrounds." and as the country continues plugging away at finding the right answers to this national debate á garcia and other community members work also on the immigration front... there will be a floor vote at the state capitol in april to help determine if undocumented immigrants can get their drivers licenses. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the effort to get undocumented immigrants drivers licenses is part of a movement called "freedom to drive" á a statewide coalition of nonáprofits... unions and advocates. /// a bill that would