Warmest Day of the Year...So Far

What a difference a season change can make!

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 7:02 PM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 7:02 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

and we've officially hit the warmest day of the year. so far anyway. hopefully we haven't peaked. kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us the difference a season change can make.xxx not long ago á this is what downtown rochester looked like... but today is said to be the warmest á and in my opinion windiest day of the year in rochester. "it's starting to get a little better. kinda liking it, no snow, melting away." people are opting for the sidewalk instead of the skyway... and trading in the snowpants for shorts. even when it's hiding behind the clouds... the sun always seems to get the credit. "wonders. it does wonders." "it feels great just to have the sun shining." the gusty wind seems to be the enemy. "it seems to drop the temperature a little bit. seems a little chillier than the actual temperature is reading." but nature's breath is responsible for not only blowing around hair... but also warm air á from the south. still á after the winter we had, the weather today is one to document and hold on to. "ya got a short spring, short summer, then the cold's back so ya gotta enjoy while it's around." reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// it's a great day to
Tracking a chance for rain to end the week.
