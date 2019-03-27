Speech to Text for 'Movers for Moms' program gets underway

and two men and a truck are asking for donations to support local mothers. movers for moms-vo-1 lowerthird2line:movers for moms program kicks off rochester, mn from march 27th to may - they are teaming up to collect donations for local women's shelters and support groups. the drop off spot in rochester is the minnesota childrens museum. the museum director says they are all about supporting families.xxx movers for moms-sot-1 lowerthird2line:beth sherden director, minnesota children's museum rochester "this just goes right to the heart of our overall community involvement and what we want to do to support families inside the museum walls and outside." this is the second year that the fundraiser is taking place. /