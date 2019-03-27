Speech to Text for Austin student ranks in Duck Stamp Contest

an austin high school student placed high in minnesota's section of a national art contest. duck stamp-vo-1 lowerthird2line:local student places high in conservation art contest austin, mn austin senior tyler quitmeyer is one of three first place winners for the minnesota junior duck stamp contest. this entry earned him runner up for best in show in the u-s fish and wildlife service's contest. as you can see from his entry and other pieces of art - he has a davinci like knack for drawing and painting. entries could depict any waterfowl on the continent... quitmeyer's choice of the cinnamon teal was inspired by childhood hunting trips with his dad.xxxx duck stamp-sot-1 lowerthird2line:tyler quitmeyer best of show runner up, mn jr duck stamp contest i would always pick out the duck that i thought was the prettiest and my dad always told me that the cinnamon teal were always the coolest ducks that he found. i never actually got to see one in person but i always remembered that the best in show from each state will be judged against one another. the winning drawing will be made into a stamp sold nationally to fund wildlife education and habitat conservation. / movers for