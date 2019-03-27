Clear
Local brewery gets national recognition

The Brewers Association ranked Clear Lake's Lake Time Brewery as the fastest growing small brewery in the country.

lake time brewery-vo-3 a local business is being recognized as the fastest growing maker of satisfying suds in the united states. lake time brewery started brewing a few kegs at a time... but now - can produce up to 60 kegs of beer at once. lake time brewery-vo-1 lowerthird2line:lake time brewing expansion clear lake, ia the expansion started around two years ago when they moved their brewing facility. this move is has allowed them to start distributing beer to counties around the state. owner bob rolling learned about the recognition from the brewers association two days ago and couldn't believe it.xxx lake time brewery-sot-1 lowerthird2line:bob rolling owner, lake time brewery i thought i was just going to be on the list of 50 and then they sent me all of the press release stuff and next thing i know i saw that i was number one so i was really impressed you know so then they called me and told me that he gets a lot of attention and a lot of social media so be prepared for it rolling says the expansion has been a huge undertaking. he's had to increase the budget... hire more staff... and buy new equipment to grow. /
