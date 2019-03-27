Speech to Text for Tracking a Cooler Thursday and Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-live-4 weather-live-5 as i type, temperatures continue to climb as a warm front passes our area bringing winds from the south around 20 to 30 mph and gusts nearing 40 mph in some areas. these strong winds will continue to pose threat to motorists on open roadways through the evening commute, but will be dying down to the 5 to 15 mph range to finish off the evening hours. clouds will continue to filter our sunshine for the rest of the day, ultimately making for mostly cloudy skies for the night. an accompanying cold front will pass later tonight will brings a very small chance for a few spotty sprinkles and a cooler thursday with highs in the lower 50s. some of see a chance for rain friday with a possible wintry mixture friday night - higher chances for precipitation can be found across north iowa as the bulk of this system will be swinging south. accumulation will be very minor. cooler sunshine returns for saturday with temps slowly rebounding to kick off the month of april. rain chances return starting monday under otherwise partly sunny skies. tonight: mostly cloudy/spotty sprinkles possible. lows: upper 30s. winds: south southwest becoming north northwest at 5 to 15 mph. thursday: partly sunny. highs: low 50s. winds: north at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: partly to mostly cloudy. lows: low 30s. winds: north at 5 to 10 mph. thank you sara. /