Speech to Text for KonMari Method could help you get organized and reduce stress

than ever to fall victim to consumerism... you see a cute shirt - or pair of shoes and with one click - it's in an invisible online shopping cart - and before you know it you're checking out - having wracked up a hefty sum on the credit card. but are the items bringing you joy? kimt news 3's katie lange joins us live in the rochester studio... katie...xxx decluttering-bmintro-1 decluttering-bmintro-2 george - i'm taking a look at the art of decluttering - like you see behind me... and finding happiness in letting go.xxx decluttering-pkg-1 decluttering-pkg-3 "if you love it and it sparks joy for you, you should keep it." decluttering-pkg-4 meet sara messina - she's in the business of finding a method - to madness of life. nat pop: "the lifesaving magic of tidying up" marriage - three children - a move across the country... sara says she no longer had a good relationship with her belongings. nat: "start with your closet, your clothes and accessories." decluttering-pkg-5 last fall she turned to the kon mari method - designed by japan's marie kondo. "tidy by category, instead of by location." stand up: decluttering-pkg-6 it's a simple - straightforwar d process. pick a drawer - touch every item inside and ask yourself... does it bring me joy and add to my life... do i want to take it with me into my future... simply put... do i love it? decluttering-pkg-7 "you, at the end of it know everything that is in your home. everything is there on purpose. it saves you time, because everything has a home and you know what you have." turns out - the kon mari method works. decluttering-pkg-8 "in fact, there has been research that has shown that the brain likes organization - it helps to settle things down. when they're less stressful outside of us they're also less stressfully internally for us." decluttering-pkg-9 dr. craig sawchuk works in integrated behaviorial health at mayo clinic...and says many people easily feel overwhelmed when dealing with clutter. it can be stressful getting rid of things that you spent money on or that you have a belief you may be able to use again some day." messina - has made the method her lifestyle - even folding her clothes a particular way. she tells me it's about more than saving time in your daily life - it can save you money. "you hold everything that you purchase to a higher standard - it makes you a more mindful shopper, you save money and your things don't go to waste." decluttering-bmtag-3