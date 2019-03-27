Clear
Dredging to start in Rochester's Silver Lake

The lake needs to be cleaned out to prevent flooding.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 5:50 PM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

fountain lake in albert lea is currently being dredged... and silver lake in rochester is about to undergo the same process. more than two decades have passed since silver lake was last cleaned. kimt news three maleeha kamal sat down with the public works department to see what goes on during this process. she joins us live from silver lake... maleeha what can you tell us?xxx silver lake project-lintro-3 george and amy - i'm at the silver lake community center.- silver lake project-lintro-2 they're having an open house to explain to folks what the dredging process will entail.xxx silver lake project-mpkg-1 silver lake project-mpkg-4 its been 25 years since the last dredging project on silver lake. sediment must be removed from control channels to maintain enough capacity for flood waters. if sediment is not removed - it can cause water to surge in the channel and spark a flood. meagan moeller with the city of rochester says the lake has an important role to play. silver lake project-mpkg-3 "silver lake is fulfilling it's purpose of acting as a sediment trap when the river moves along fast water carries sediments and slow water allows sediments to drop out and they are gonna need to be removed." silver lake project-mpkg-5 the city plans to start the dredging process in the next year or two depending on surrounding projects. it's expected to last anywhere from 3 to 4 months. / silver lake project-ltag-2 there are a few other improvements that could be made here at silver lake park. i'll explain what else is being considered - coming up tonight on kimt news 3 at six. live in rochester - maleeha kamal - kimt news 3. / thank you maleeha. this will be the fourth time the entire channel has been dredged since the flood control project was completed in 19-95. /
