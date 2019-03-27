Speech to Text for Protesters support paid leave

the minnesota legislative session is only two days away. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning about efforts in rochester to encourage local lawmakers to support the paid family and medical leave bill. she joins us here in the studio. annalise - what can you tell us about the bill?xxx family and medical leave-lintro-2 amy - george - it would establish a state-run insurance program to partially reimburse wages lost when workers take up to 12 weeks of leave such as maternity leave - medical leave - or to care for a sick family member.xxx family and medical leave-pkg-1 family and medical leave-pkg-3 nat: family comes first and families matter minnesotans for paid family and medical leave is a coalition of roughly 30 organizations. local members of involved groups including isaiah - a faith-based group for justice in minnesota - and cure - communities united for rochester empowerment - spoke out in front of the olmsted county government center. "as i'm on maternity leave, expecting to get my first paycheck, i get a phone call about 2 days in advance saying that i'm not going to receive my paycheck." "he said to me, didn't you think about this before getting pregnant?" "we carry this kind of guilt around of like am i spending enough time with my child? three women shared their stories of struggling with employment after having children or while family members were ill. aleta borrud says she was not able to be with her father in his final moments because of her job. family and medical leave-pkg-4 "he died alone. that is a moment i can't ever change at this point. it haunts me." family and medical leave-pkg-6 heidi wilkins says she thought she had her maternity leave worked out with an employer... but faced multiple roadblocks with her leave once she had her baby. family and medical leave-pkg-5 "it was horrifying honestly like it was traumatizing and i know that sounds maybe a little bit dramatic but when you're trying to bond with your infant for the first time, it is traumatizing." family and medical leave-pkg-7 these community members are asking the senators who represent them - to support the bill. "senators senjem and nelson to allow the paid family medical leave bill to come to the floor in the senate and to vote in support of our rochester families." / family and medical leave-ltag-2 the bill has been heard by the minnesota house of representatives 5 times - but has yet to make it to the floor in the senate. these rochester residents are hoping their local lawmakers will help make that happen. live in the rochester studio - annalise johnson - kimt news 3. / currently - minnesota follows federal guidelines for the family and medical leave act... which allows eligible employees to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave. /