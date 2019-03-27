Clear
Introducing the Life Center of Freeborn County

It was formally known as the ARC of Freeborn County.

southern minnesota that helps people with developmental disabilities. it was called the arc of freeborn county. but now they're splitting from the statewide organization to create their own local chapter....calle d the "life"center of freeborn county. arc splits-vo-1 arc splits-vo-4 a restructuring of funding is what prompted boardmembers to decide to part ways from the arc minnesota. if they stayed with the state organization...t hey would have to get prior approval to fund programs in the area. they say creating their own chapter is an effort to keep things local.xxx arc splits-sot-1 arc splits-sot-2 our members decided to break away from the arc of minnesota which means we had to brewak away from the arc of us. and doing so we had to disaffilate ourselves with the arc of us and became a local program so that's how the life center of freeborn county was..came to be. they also say their won't be any changes to the programs offered by the organization. /
