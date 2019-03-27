Speech to Text for Celebrating different cultures

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

become more diverse. the latest census shows people of color make up around 20-percent of the state's population. and because of the growing diversity...teach ers in our area are taking a different approach to learning about different cultures. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox spent the day inside southgate elementary in austin.... where he joins us now live. jeremiah...you got a unique lesson there today?xxx world cultures day-lintro-2 that's right...i'm here in austin where the population continues to get more diverse. and that's refelected here at southgate elementary school. today...student s here are getting a chance to explore cultures different from their own.xxx world cultures day-pkg-1 world cultures day-pkg-2 it's a program that that works to connect minnesotans with the world. nat: try to spark global uriousity these students are learning about countries from across the world...without ever leaving the classroom. it's all thanks to ambassadors from "global minnesota." world cultures day-pkg-3 i like learning about the different languages because i have a social skills group with ms. dunnings and we have greeting and i like to say it in different languages. world cultures day-pkg-4 vo:from korea to brazil...student s like shaye gustafson and aiden kamuti...are learning about the different countries from people who are from there. mariana machado is from brazil...she's here to teach about her culture. but she's also learning from the students. world cultures day-pkg-5 i think that's the sharing that makes us grow, it also makes us closer to one another. world cultures day-pkg-6 the halls in the school are decorated with flags from around the world...that sparks shaye and aiden's curisoty when they head to class. sot: the most interesting thing to learn about is the flags and what the flags mean because usa the stars on the flag mean 50 states and the stripes mean the 13 states basically. educators at southgate hope meeting people from all over will inspire these young minnesotans to learn more about the other parts of the world. world cultures day-pkg-7 truely it's about how we want to approach education here in making sure kids feel valued appericated and all of who they are is important everyday. / world cultures day-ltag-2 school officials tell me that they will take some of the ways students have learned...like incorperating music into the lesson and use it in their everyday classroom. reporting live in austin jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thanks jeremiah. those volunteers will continue to travel the state to disuss thier culture at other schools. /