Real estate market picking up

spring marks the start of the homeá buying season in the uás. according to the national association of realtors, sales of existing homes jumped nearly 12 percent in february. kimt news three's deedee stiepn is taking a closer look at the housing market in our region. southeast minnesota realtors i talked to say there was a bit of a dry spell november through january unlike what they've seen in past years where inventory was low. the inventory being down makes it tough for buyers to find what they want but it's great for sellers because the price is up. but as the weather heats up so too will the market as "the phone has started to ring about 2á3 weeks ago it started to pick up. as soon as it still stopped snowing, really we've seen a great turnaround in business locally and i think across the state has started to see that too there's a lot fewer realtors posting social media things saying we're looking for business, now they're busy." the trouble with that is they can often see multiple offers on properties or properties selling within hours of coming on the market. so realtors like justin suggest buyers have their mortgage preá approval ready and in hand so you can act fast. thanks deedee. another suggestion for both buyers and sellers tackling the real estate market this spring, is to work with an experienced realtor who is really familiar with the market they work in.