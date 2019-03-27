Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Real estate market picking up

Real estate market picking up

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 7:06 AM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 7:06 AM
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Real estate market picking up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

spring marks the start of the homeá buying season in the uás. according to the national association of realtors, sales of existing homes jumped nearly 12 percent in february. kimt news three's deedee stiepn is taking a closer look at the housing market in our region. southeast minnesota realtors i talked to say there was a bit of a dry spell november through january unlike what they've seen in past years where inventory was low. the inventory being down makes it tough for buyers to find what they want but it's great for sellers because the price is up. but as the weather heats up so too will the market as "the phone has started to ring about 2á3 weeks ago it started to pick up. as soon as it still stopped snowing, really we've seen a great turnaround in business locally and i think across the state has started to see that too there's a lot fewer realtors posting social media things saying we're looking for business, now they're busy." the trouble with that is they can often see multiple offers on properties or properties selling within hours of coming on the market. so realtors like justin suggest buyers have their mortgage preá approval ready and in hand so you can act fast. thanks deedee. another suggestion for both buyers and sellers tackling the real estate market this spring, is to work with an experienced realtor who is really familiar with the market they work in.
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Tracking warmer temperatures today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Real estate market picking up

Image

Tracking Warm and Windy Wednesday

Image

Cleaning up after ice jams in Silver Lake Park in Rochester

Image

CHARLES CITY SOCCER TURNAROUND

Image

HURT MR. BASKETBALL

Image

Helping, one tow at a time

Image

Buying products with CBD in Iowa

Image

Continuing coverage: Bridge Ave. reconstruction project

Image

Continuing coverage: Homelessness task force

Image

Salvation Army in need of volunteers

Community Events