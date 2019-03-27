Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tracking Warm and Windy Wednesday

Tracking Warm and Windy Wednesday

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 7:05 AM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 7:05 AM
Posted By: Brandon Libby

Speech to Text for Tracking Warm and Windy Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( a warm front will swing through today which will amplify our winds from the south southwest to the 20 to 30 mph range with gusts near 40 mph. this is going to draw in the warmest air of the year so far and the warmest since october. we will likely see a mixture of sun and clouds with conditions pointing toward more cloud cover than sun. you should try to spend time outside, but the winds will make some activities difficult and you may notice your allergies going haywire a bit as some pollen is carried north. a cold front will swing through tonight and will decrease winds while bringing in cooler temperatures. a few spotty rain showers will be possible tonight. highs on thursday look to stay sub 50 with only partly sunny skies. rain is still on track for friday afternoon with some snow possible by friday evening. accumulations still look minor as this system will affect mainly north iowa. we are tracking cooler sunshine for the weekend with highs in the upper 30's to the middle 40's. we will gradually warm through next week with rain chances monday through tuesday and another system possible on wednesday. today: mix of sun
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Tracking warmer temperatures today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Real estate market picking up

Image

Tracking Warm and Windy Wednesday

Image

Cleaning up after ice jams in Silver Lake Park in Rochester

Image

CHARLES CITY SOCCER TURNAROUND

Image

HURT MR. BASKETBALL

Image

Helping, one tow at a time

Image

Buying products with CBD in Iowa

Image

Continuing coverage: Bridge Ave. reconstruction project

Image

Continuing coverage: Homelessness task force

Image

Salvation Army in need of volunteers

Community Events