Speech to Text for Tracking Warm and Windy Wednesday

brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( a warm front will swing through today which will amplify our winds from the south southwest to the 20 to 30 mph range with gusts near 40 mph. this is going to draw in the warmest air of the year so far and the warmest since october. we will likely see a mixture of sun and clouds with conditions pointing toward more cloud cover than sun. you should try to spend time outside, but the winds will make some activities difficult and you may notice your allergies going haywire a bit as some pollen is carried north. a cold front will swing through tonight and will decrease winds while bringing in cooler temperatures. a few spotty rain showers will be possible tonight. highs on thursday look to stay sub 50 with only partly sunny skies. rain is still on track for friday afternoon with some snow possible by friday evening. accumulations still look minor as this system will affect mainly north iowa. we are tracking cooler sunshine for the weekend with highs in the upper 30's to the middle 40's. we will gradually warm through next week with rain chances monday through tuesday and another system possible on wednesday. today: mix of sun