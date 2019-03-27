Speech to Text for Cleaning up after ice jams in Silver Lake Park in Rochester

all the melting so far this spring is still causing damage. especially at silver lake in rochester. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo is there, where "ice jams" are bad for business. annalisa? tyler and arielle, the ice jams is causing a headache for the familyá owned paddleboat company here at silver lake. and now the owner is left picking up the pieces.xxx aaron richard took over silver lake fun back in 2006. it's fun. giving people the chance to paddleboat, bike, and canoe at the park, during the warm months. right around the beginning of march we get excited, we start coming down and cleaning up. but this year... was different. i've been here 13 years and i've never seen anything close to this. even after chaining boats on land to prepare for flooding, this is what richard found when he came to work. it just literally looked like everything blew up down here. there were ice chunks on top of ice chunks. and it was just crazy. the dock was bowed up on both sides probably like three feet. so much so, part of the dock actually snapped off. the city is trying to fix it, but if it can't... it could cost richard a couple thousand dollars to replace. and that's not the only damage done. the front gate... washed away. it was gone. it knocked down the fence all of this mulch was new last year, so we'll probably have to get all new mulch again this year too. it also, flooded trailers. we just have to put stuff back together now. if the dock can be repaired, richards says they will still have a couple hundred dollars in damage... but either way á there is a whole lot of work ahead. richard says he wishes he was able to get boats out last weekend when temperatures were in the fifties because so many people were walking around the lake. he's hoping to get some boats out on the water this weekend to see how shallow the lake is, and if it's ready for paddleboaters. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news 3. thank you annalisa. the opening date for silver lake fun is weather dependent. richards anticipates being open on weekends during april, then every day by may.///