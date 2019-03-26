Speech to Text for CHARLES CITY SOCCER TURNAROUND

to finally get out and enjoy a breath of fresh air tonight á and the charles city comets are looking to do the same as they gear up to take the field for the second season in program history.xxx it's definitely growing in interest. the popularity of soccer is beginning to rise across the midwest á especially in iowa. one of the schools that caught the football fever is charles city á which began a program last year. obviously everything is new. it's getting the field ready, it's getting the field crew ready, the school administration, the fans to understand what's going on, players to get that we have soccer..gettin g people out just a ton á new uniforms, everything was brand new. starting from scratch has presented it's challenges. the comets didn't win a single game in its inaugural season... but brahiam rios á a junior captain on the squad says wins aren't necessarily the goal at hand. our goal is just to get a game going even though we don't win we're learning a lot and it's like our second year so like i didn't expect to like win all of these game you know? but we're just learning, we're just in the process right now. the team is also coáed and while these soccer enthusiast's continue to learn and develop a passion for the game á mariah mckenzie says she feels like the team is leaps and bounds ahead of last year. i'm really looking forward to our season this year, i think we have a lot better communication and out teamwork is a lot better. we definitely have a lot better mentality this year we're more focused i'm really looking forward to working with my teammates this year. for now á these players are just ready to be outside enjoying the suncshine and warmer temps. yesterday was our first practice like outside because the rest were already inside so it was kind of hard in studio 3 á kaleb gillock á kimt news 3 sports.///