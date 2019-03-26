Speech to Text for HURT MR. BASKETBALL

hey guys á matthew hurt has been catching the attention of the nation all season long á but tonightá he's bask into the spotlight once more. hurt will be playing in tomorrow's mcdonalds allá american games in atlanta á but today á the john marshall basketball stud has been named minnesota's mr. basketball. he still has yet to announce his college of choice á but said earlier this week he has narrowed it down to kansas á kentucky á duke á and north carolina. he'll make his decision on april 19th. well it was nice