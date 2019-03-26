Speech to Text for Helping, one tow at a time

record flooding in the midwest has devastated communities in western iowa and nebraska. farmers have lost their livestock and are facing flooded fields... homes have been evacuated and some even destroyed... and the fight continues. tonight á kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is finding out what one local tow company is doing to help. brooke? katie, george, last week people here at pulver towing decided they'd be using their trucks for more than just towing next weekend. and nowá they're asking for almost anything you're willing to donate á to go to the flooding victims who've lost so much.xxx "our original goal was to do ranching supplies and whatnot, feed for the animals." but as soon as they posted (this, people started bringing everything... so now the trip has evolved into just that, a little bit of everything. this is one of the trailers that will carry the goods over 300 miles to nebraska. "we've made contact with a couple companies in the fulerton nebraska area, they're willing to take it on and unload us when we get down there and then distribute it as needed." talk to davis even briefly and it becomes clear the man has chosen compassion over indifference. "we just kind of thought that maybe it would be nice to help them guys out because we do know it can be a struggle and we got plenty of man power around here than can drive and whatnot and do the donation part and get stuff collected." the effort is only three days old, but the community generosity is already astounding. "we had a company from altura, newman oil who stepped up and said that they'd foot the whole fuel bill." that generosity taking many forms, some volunteering to join the long trek. "we've had people put up extra trailers we've had people friends of family that have contacted us to say that they'd donate their time to say theyd come and drive if we needed more josh says they still need all of the donations they can get from our community. if you have anything you're willing to give up, you can bring it right here to pulver towing... they'll be making their trip next saturday. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke... and pulver isn't alone in its mission to help those in need./// that's right á stewartville auto center is helping out too.xxx try to get the word out there more, so two people working together, two companies is better than one. andrew bell is a coáowner of the company á which has locations in stewartville and preston. bell's company and pulver motor service technically compete in olmsted county... but they're joining forces for a good cause. stewartville auto center is also collecting donations and hauling them to nebraska. if you're interested in donating á you can drop items off at both stewartville auto center locations in addition to pulver's á or give them a call and they will come pick do you like teases? cause todays weather was just that... a teaseáá and harbinger of things to come. let's go to kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox. she's in the stormteam 3 forecast