Speech to Text for Buying products with CBD in Iowa

lotion or beauty cream making promises like youthfulness á or calming... crediting cábád in the product. but as káiámát news three's brian tabick is finding out just because you can buy it doesn't mean it's legal. stores across iowa and minnesota are stocking their shelves with products containing cábá d oil. that's the word from law enforcement. selling the stuff, though, is a violation of federal law. local police say stores are either buying the products online or from mobile marketers. since that's a violation of federal law, as opposed to a local statute, enforcement is complicated. state agency or local city agency cannot enforce federal law. you have to have the feds being willing to come in and read a mom and pop shop for selling bottles of the stuff. captain mckelvey says law enforcement across the state has been urging state leaders to change iowa code to reflect federal law to clear up any questions. in the newsroom, brian tabick, kimt news three. another issue with buying cábá d in iowaááyou need to have a cábád card from the iowa department of public health. what's more, the product must be purchased at one of the five licensed dispensaries in the