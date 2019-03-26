Speech to Text for Continuing coverage: Bridge Ave. reconstruction project

in december we told you about construction that will begin in 20á20 on a major albert lea roadway. the bridge avenue reconstructio n project is moving along and tonight is yet another chance for community input. one major update to the project is the city is no longer considering adding a roundabout to bridge ave... they say it won't be helpful for pedestrians. another option... taking the traffic lights out of the bridge and hawthorne street intersection... and instead having a large crosswalk with a blinking warning sign. but one resident thinks this is a bad idea... especially with "is that what it's going to take? is it going to take for a kid to get killed to have a controlled intersection there? i don't want to live there if a kid gets killed. kids are important they're our future. we have to protect our future." behrends says he's eager for construction to begin so albert lea residents can once again be proud of the entrance to their city. again á that is expected to begin next year.