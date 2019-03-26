Speech to Text for Continuing coverage: Homelessness task force

for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// we start tonight with continuing coverage of a major issue in rochester. so much so in fact á the mayor has taken it upon herself to address it. one study estimates that over the next 25 years... the city will be home to 55á thousand more people... 50áthousand more jobs... and 24á thousand more housing units. against that backdrop á the number of homeless people in the med city is expected to grow too. mayor kim norton created a task force to address the issue á and they're meeting once again tonight. kimt news 3's isabella basco was there to hear it all and joins us live now á isabella? katie and george... here at the mayo civic center... over 1áhundred people showed up hoping to find an end to homelessness. i spoke to two people who have been impacted by the problem themselves and they say they just want a resolution to be found soon.xxx "when i got back two years later... they were all over the place. and let me use the phrase, we were all over the place with homeless." this community member is referring to the growing problem of homelessness impacting the med city. he is just one of hundreds of people who are attempting to find a solution. mayor kim norton says we cannot put a bandáaid on the issue. "providing affordable housing, supportive housing, housing that transitions people from a state of homelessness which we need to prevent to a place where they have more permanent housing, they are getting the help they need for mental health." i met kevin weinkauf at a coffee and bagels parking lot. he's been camped out there á in his van á for months and says he could use something more permanent. "you got to have a building that has facilities for taking showers and beds and you know we even want a hot meal once in a while. i eat a lot of stuff out of canned goods." weinkauf says he could use the help from the community áá but hopes it's sincere. "if you want to help, help. if not, that's your business. i'm not going to beg you to help me." for now á weinkauf is forced to continue living the van life... while norton tirelessly works to find a solution. "we want to be the compassionate community we are and respond before things get too bad." scott klompes was homeless for 3 years and says he isn't going back... and hopes the community will follow through. "there are sources in this world that say we should take care of those that are less advantaged than we are. i think if people took that, ran with it, there'd be a lot more help out there." wilder research reports the number of people experiencing homelessness is up by 10 percent in just the last 4 years. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. norton tells kimt news 3 city government and nonáprofit meetings will continue to address homelessness but she's unsure when the next public meeting will be./// kimt news 3 is learning