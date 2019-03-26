Clear
Salvation Army in need of volunteers

Mason City Salvation Army in need of volunteers for after-school program.

after school programs can make a huge difference in a child's life. now á there's one in our area asking for your help. the salvation army's after school program in mason city serves around 20 kids each day. but they usually only have about 3 volunteers to watch kids as they cycle through the gym á reading á and computers. they need at least two just to operateáá and sometimes they do only have the two volunteers available which can really take away from the if we're short one volunteer that might mean there are kids that don't get the act of time in the gym that they really really crazy at elementary age school or it means that we take them off the computers and away from her every five programs where they get to learn about hygiene or financing hines says they would really like to add one more
Tracking warmer temperatures for Wednesday.
