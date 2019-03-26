Clear
Moving forward with landmark designation

Rochester's Historic Preservation Commission is taking on the task.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

state./// rochester's historic preservation commission is continuing to take steps toward designating an area for a downtown district as soon as possible. planning consultation service páván completed a study for a potential landmark district in downtown rochester. after visiting the sites and consulting historic newspaper articles... historic photographs... maps and books... páván concluded the rochester downtown commercial historic district meets the criteria to be designated a landmark. john kruesel says this is big news for the city.xxx "this is a big step forward after let's say many parties being engaged with this process for 45 years or more." the next step is to inform the property owners in the approved recommended district of the designation before city council can rule on any steps forward./// still to come... they keep
Tracking warmer temperatures for Wednesday.
