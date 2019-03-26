Speech to Text for Rochester aims to keep pedestrians safe

up./// thanks for joining us. i'm george mallet... and i'm katie lange. first tonight. more than one third of fatal pedestrian traffic accidents happen on local streets. that's according to the national highway traffic safety administration. as rochester grows, it's looking at ways to keep people safe while strolling across city streets. kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us live now with a look at what the city is doingá maleeha?xxx lights like these are set up to help pedestrians make it across the street safely... and in downtown rochester á there soon will be changes to when walk lights turn on. it's a welcome change to people like kathy bolin who says she was almost hit more than once this past week.xxx "i like to walk a lot." kathy bolin started walking everywhere after she was injured in a bad car wreck. "and i'm walking to medical appointments and the y." but her morning strolls... which she thought were safe... are suddenly feeling dangerous. "i've nearly been hit 4 times in the last couple of days." and then one day it hit her. "so the other day i walked passed this corner and there was a delay for the cars to start." that few second delay is by design. it's a part of a new prototype that the city of rochester implemented at the end of last year. "so what that means is the light will be red and the pedestrian the little green person will appear to let people get a head start in the intersection." "i just think it's really helpful that pedestrians get a second advantage to walk across." there are now two intersections in downtown rochester with the prototype signals. "we are redoing the streets downtown and we are following the dmc standard." moeller says the city is aware of the struggle between drivers and pedestrians. "as streets are being redesigned and reconstructed pedestrian safety is very important to us. looking at the corridor and who is the main users of the corridor and weighing those needs weather they are on a bike, foot or vehicle." she's hopeful the new signals will result in improved safety for everyone. moller says they are hoping to add a thrid signal in the future. live in rochester á maleeha kamal á kimt news 3./// thank you maleeha. the city chooses the intersection based off of location and traffic.