Speech to Text for Tracking Our BIG Midweek Warm-Up!

knox. sara á should we expect rain anytime soon? xxx southern winds will increase through the evening hours alongside the cloud cover. winds will gust near 25 mph, but will help keep overnight lows well above the average tonight in the upper 30s. we'll be staying dry with conditions set to only improve coming into wednesday. under a mixture of sun and clouds, temperatures are forecast to reach into the 60s making for the warmest day of the year so far! winds will increase from the south, now gusting near 35 mph. a few spotty rain showers aren't out of the question for wednesday night but conditions look to stay dry and cooler for thursday after the passage of a cold front leaving highs in lower 50s. our best chance for rain lands on friday and it will be mainly for north iowa. we will start with rain thanks to temperatures reaching the middle 40's but once we cool down for the evening, a bit of a rain/snow mix will be possible. accumulation or rain/snow/ice will be slim to nothing as precipitation will gradually end off friday night. there will be plenty of sunshine for the weekend, but temps will once again fall below average for saturday. plan of a slow rebound of temperatures coming into the work week with more rain chances by the midweek. tonight: mostly cloudy/increas ing winds. lows: upper 30s. winds: south at 5 to 15 mph. gusts near 25 mph. wednesday: mix of sun & clouds. highs: low 60s. winds: south southwest at 15 to 25 mph. gusts near 35 mph. wednesday