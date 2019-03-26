Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tracking Our BIG Midweek Warm-Up!

Tracking Our BIG Midweek Warm-Up!

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Tracking Our BIG Midweek Warm-Up!

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

knox. sara á should we expect rain anytime soon? xxx southern winds will increase through the evening hours alongside the cloud cover. winds will gust near 25 mph, but will help keep overnight lows well above the average tonight in the upper 30s. we'll be staying dry with conditions set to only improve coming into wednesday. under a mixture of sun and clouds, temperatures are forecast to reach into the 60s making for the warmest day of the year so far! winds will increase from the south, now gusting near 35 mph. a few spotty rain showers aren't out of the question for wednesday night but conditions look to stay dry and cooler for thursday after the passage of a cold front leaving highs in lower 50s. our best chance for rain lands on friday and it will be mainly for north iowa. we will start with rain thanks to temperatures reaching the middle 40's but once we cool down for the evening, a bit of a rain/snow mix will be possible. accumulation or rain/snow/ice will be slim to nothing as precipitation will gradually end off friday night. there will be plenty of sunshine for the weekend, but temps will once again fall below average for saturday. plan of a slow rebound of temperatures coming into the work week with more rain chances by the midweek. tonight: mostly cloudy/increas ing winds. lows: upper 30s. winds: south at 5 to 15 mph. gusts near 25 mph. wednesday: mix of sun & clouds. highs: low 60s. winds: south southwest at 15 to 25 mph. gusts near 35 mph. wednesday
Mason City
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Tracking warmer temperatures for Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Alzheimer's Research Partnership

Image

Rochester aims to keep pedestrians safe

Image

Tracking Our BIG Midweek Warm-Up!

Image

Golden Apple Award: Mr. Ron Pedersen

Image

Mower Co. Board of Supervisors creates count committee for 2020 census

Image

Two businesses team up to help flood victims

Image

Rooftop restaurant starts 'reconceptualization'

Image

Bill to increase weight limits meets opposition

Image

Senate passes its own version of a hands-free cellphone driving bill

Image

Public Utilities Commission discusses oil pipeline

Community Events