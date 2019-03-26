Clear
Golden Apple Award: Mr. Ron Pedersen

We introduce you to a the Golden Apple Award Winner of the week: Mr. Ron Pedersen.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award: Mr. Ron Pedersen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

award./// a longátime math teacher at a north iowa middle school is set to retire when this school year comes to an end. but before he does... he's being honored with kimt news three's golden apple award. kimt news 3's alex jirgens introduces us to ron pedersen.xxx nat ron pederson is a public school superstar. for 32 years he's coaxed, enlightened and nurtured youngsters at central springs middle school in nora springs. he's also the high school volleyball coach. now... carly o'donnell is among the students who nominated pederson for the kimt news three golden apple award "he's a great guy, he always jokes around in our class, and he makes us enjoy math." he's known affectionately as "mr. p." and while he is their teacher and even disciplinarian at times... his students regard him as family. "he opened up that staying after school with him isn't a bad thing for me, and helping... he's always answering questions." this marks the third time pederson has been nominated for the golden apple. fittingly, he's receiving the honor as he retires. "this district gave me the job, and they supported me. i have a great staff to work with, and i'm sure these gals could tell ya, there are great teachers here. it makes my job easier." he has a list of the teachers who started with him. he's the only one left. and now as he winds down a stellar careerááá he's keenly aware of what he'll miss. "i'm not gonna miss the meetings, that's for sure, but i'm gonna miss the students, miss the coaching. being with the players, being with the students, i'm gonna miss that." congratulatio ns to mister pedersen. and if you want to nominate your teacher, head to kimt dot com and click on "golden apple" under the community
Tracking warmer temperatures for Wednesday.
