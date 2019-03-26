Clear
Mower Co. Board of Supervisors creates count committee for 2020 census

One concern is that immigrants might not be willing to give over information if they fear they will be turned into Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

20-20 census is just around the corner...meanin g people will be knocking at your door trying to collect data for the federal government. census preps-vo-1 lowerthird2line:mower county prepping for census austin, mn today the mower county board of comissioners approved a resoultion to create a partnership between the state and county that would create a count committee. in austin there's a growing diverse population. today they talked about ways to get data from immigrants in the county who may be afraid to talk to data collectors. scott felton is the county's treasurer and says they want to ensure all residents that the information won't be shared with immigration and customs enforcement.xx x census preps-sot-1 lowerthird2line:scott felten mower county auditor-treasurer it's important that everyone is included and counted in the census and our complete count committee that will be one of our prorities is to determine how to reach all the different segments of the population. the county will start forming that committee later this spring. /
