Two businesses team up to help flood victims

Pulver Motor Service and the Stewartville Auto Center are collaborating on an effort to help those living in flooded communities along the Missouri River.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 5:50 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

the missouri river continues to impact communities in western iowa and nebraska. now - local efforts are underway to lend a hand to flood victims. k9 handler certification-vo-1 lowerthird2line:auto service company helping flood victims stewartville, mn andrew bell is co-owner of stewartville auto center - which has locations in stewartville and preston. both sites are collecting donations such as personal care items - pet food - and fencing materials. next friday - they're planning to haul the donations in a semi truck to the nebraska border.xxx k9 handler certification-sot-1 lowerthird2line:andrew bell co-owner, stewartville auto center if it happened here, we'd appreciate the help. it's just a chance to help someone out stewartville auto center is teaming up with pulver motor service in rochester on this project. we'll hear from pulvers at kimt news 3 at 10. /
Tracking warmer temperatures for Wednesday.
