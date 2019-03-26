Speech to Text for Rooftop restaurant starts 'reconceptualization'

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is getting warmer - some of us are looking forward to hanging out on patios and rooftops to have a bite or a drink after a winter of being cooped up inside. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning about one popular outdoor spot in rochester that will not be opening its doors this spring... at least - for the time being. she joins us live... annalise - where are you now?xxx rooftop restaurant changes-lintro-3 lavetta - a restaurant located on the rooftop over another rochester eatery - terza - is a seasonal restaurant typically closed throughout the winter that opens up for spring and summer. rooftop restaurant changes-lintro-2 but this year... now that it's finally springtime - lavetta will not be opening its doors quite yet.xxx rooftop restaurant changes-pkg-1 rooftop restaurant changes-pkg-2 "i'm going to miss them. i think it's nice to have them and it's a slow time of the year but it's going to get busier and i hate to see them close for too long." rooftop restaurant changes-pkg-3 gene wolf lives downtown and has been to lavetta a handful of times. he likes lavetta the way it is... but is interested to see how it will change. "lavetta has really been a popular choice." on the phone - i spoke to pat forciea - marketing consultant for nova restaurant group. rooftop restaurant changes-pkg-5 nova restaurant group is a twin-cities based company that owns and manages 4 rochester restaurants... lavetta - pescara - terza - and chester's. "downtown rochester is going through this amazing transformation and that there's an opportunity for an even better and even more fun conc ept that will be both unique and exciting addition." rooftop restaurant changes-pkg-4 in the midst of a lot of other changes happening downtown... lavetta is closing its doors to be reconceptualiz ed. "we've got more things going on. the new hilton building is opening up, the holiday is under construction, and if they're going to remodel or reinvision this, that's all good i think." what does reconceptualiz ation mean? well - the nova restaurant group isn't quite sure yet. they're exploring different culinary and entertainment options. "we're here for the long term and we want to make sure that we get it right. downtown rochester is going through this incredibly exciting transformation and we want to make sure that we've got a concept that fits in." as rochester continues to grow and change - local digs like lavetta work to revitalize downtown. "there are new things taking off but i also see empty spaces in this block across the street." in the same city block and across the street from lavetta - 4 storefronts sit empty or will soon be empty. / rooftop restaurant changes-ltag-2 as for when you will be able to enjoy the rooftop again - it's up in the air. nova restaurant group hopes to have an idea solidified for how to move forward with the restaurant around the fourth of july. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. while nova restaurant group owns and operates lavetta - the rooftop space is within h-3 plaza - which is owned by titan development and investments. they are collaborating on the reconceptualiz ation project. /