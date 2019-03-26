Speech to Text for Bill to increase weight limits meets opposition

a number of iowa counties are sharing their disapproval of a senate bill that would increase the weith limit on state and county roads throughout the state. the current law allows trucks to carry 80 thousand pounds... but the bill would increase that to 136-thousand pounds. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is speaking to area county supervisors about what this change could mean for rural roads.xxx brian live-lintro-2 katie amy--i spoke to a member of the winnebago county board of supervisors as well as supervisors in floyd and cerro gordo county. i'm told the issue with raising this limit is that the extra weight would take a toll on rural and secondary roads.xxx weight limit senate bill-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:bill to raise weight limit on roads floyd co., ia the floyd county supervisors say their roads are in pretty good condition considering how much they are traveled. natural sound they voted to oppose the bill this morning. linda tjaden says she understands why some compainies would want to make the change saying logging companies have to lighten their weight when they come into iowa which takes up time--but she says we really need to be looking at the impact this decision would have on county roads. weight limit senate bill-mpkg-3 our school systems in our buses drive these roads and bridges and our emergency management services and everything so the last thing we want is anything that's going to destroy the integrity of what we have today it's up to us on a local level to maintain those roads / brian live-ltag-2 tjaden says she always worries that counties wouldn't know when these trucks are even travelling on their roads. in cerro gordo county brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. tjaden reached out to state senator waylon brown regarding the bill - saying changes need to be made before it moves forward. /