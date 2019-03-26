Clear
Senate passes its own version of a hands-free cellphone driving bill

The bill will now go back to the Minnesota House.

is another step closer to becoming law ... and it would dramatically change how people drive in minnesota. hands free update-vo-1 hands free update-vo-3 the bill would require drivers to use hands- free devices when they want to use their cellphones on the road. the minnesota house passed a version last week that requires voice- activation. the minnesota senate just passed a version yesterday that would allow drivers to hold their phones to operate g-p-s navigation maps. now the bill is back to the house for further work. one driver we spoke to in st. paul says it might be hard to enforce due to what people use their phones for.xxx hands free bill-sot-1 hands free update-sot-3 i feel like for a lot of uber and lyft drivers it might be kinda difficult though, especially people who don't know where they're going or don't know their areas. i feel like that's really the main reason why people look at their phones while they're driving is to figure out where to go, make sure if there's a road closed what's the best other option, that kinda thing minnesota governor tim walz has said he'd sign a hands-free bill if it reaches his desk. / a bill
