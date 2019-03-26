Clear
Public Utilities Commission discusses oil pipeline

The pipeline proposal took a step forward as the commissioners voted to approve modifications to its Certificate of Need.

crude oil pipeline in northern minnesota is continuing to cause contention across the state. the proposal took its final step through the minnesota public utilities commission today. kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us what's next for the project.xxx oil pipeline hearing-pkgll-1 lowerthird2line:commission discusses oil pipeline st. paul, mn nat: all those in favor say aye - aye. opposed same sign -- motion carries 4-0. this is the vote that confirmed the modifications of the project's 'certificate of need.' and this is the response that decision got from people against the project. oil pipeline hearing-pkgll-3 nat: the settlements and these substantial modifications are what helped me reach the conclusion that the overall project was in the state's interest. it's better to replace a more than 50 year old pipe with one that is safer. oil pipeline hearing-pkgll-14 the meeting continued with reviewing enbridge energy's plan to create 100 million dollars in economic opportunities for tribal members and businesses on the line 3 replacement project. supporters see the need both environmentall y and economically... oil pipeline hearing-pkgll-5 there's not a big surplus of high quality, blue collared jobs so for people who get in on this project, whether they're existing construction workers or whether they want to start a career, a kind of project like this is a great way to get a start. oil pipeline hearing-pkgll-15 but outside... nat: stop line 3 - we will! is a much different thought process. oil pipeline hearing-pkgll-9 this is a bad decision. this is a bad thing all the way around ya know. the world is suffering from these corporations and they need to be stopped. oil pipeline hearing-pkgll-16 a new report shows the canadian-based company spent 11 million dollars last year on lobbying. oil pipeline hearing-pkgll-10 money should not be buying a decision, especially money by a foreign corporation. oil pipeline hearing-pkgll-6 the signs are picked up and the protesters are gone now, but this is far from over. i'm told the next step is the court of appeals process. reporting in st. apul, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / those with enbridge energy tell us besides the court of appeals... they have to go through the environmental permitting process. if it all goes through - they expect construction on the pipeline to start next winter. / a
