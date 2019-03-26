Clear
Tobacco Ordinance passes in Albert Lea

You'll soon have to be 21 or older to buy tobacco products.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 4:59 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 4:59 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Tobacco Ordinance passes in Albert Lea

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of discussion... the age to buy tobacco in albert lea is going up. tob ord-vo-1 lowerthird2line:people under 21 can no longer purchase tobacco albert lea, mn it's all in an effort to curb teens vaping and using e- cigarettes. last night the city council passed an ordinanace prohibiting the sales of tobacco to individuals under 21. it goes into effect in late may. tuyreace derry is a college student... and he doesn't really think the ordinance will change much.xxx tob ord-sot-1 lowerthird2line:tuyreace derry college student i mean if your 18 you should kind of be able to have your own say on everything but i guess it should be up to the buyer if you're 18 or older...it won't be illegal to have tobacco products in your possession.. you just won't be able to buy them. new developments
Tracking warmer temperatures for Wednesday.
