Speech to Text for Albert Lea flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we've been following for more than a week now. part of a busy road in albert lea remains closecause of flooding. the stretch of highway 65 also known as main street...is closed between garfield avenue and south broadway avenue. it's an area that's very prone to flooding. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox is finding out how local residents are dealing with the incovenience.xx x al flood-lpkg-1 al flood-llpkg-2 reporter: i'm here on high way 65 also know as main street where a lot of cars should be driving down this road. but they can't because it's flooded. al flood-llpkg-3 vo: melting snow...causing this strecth of road become of look more like a pond. al flood-llpkg-4 sot: albert lea lake the water levels in the lake are higher than the roadway so the water is coming back and going over the roadway al flood-llpkg-5 vo:that flooding causing part of highway 65 to close...leading to major headaches for area businesses and drivers. al flood-llpkg-6 sot: we have to go all the way around all the way around that way it's very frustrating. al flood-llpkg-7 vo:bryan clancy drives for albert lea taxi...he says this flooding happens every year. and everytime is costing him more money. sot: it takes a longer time you know it cost more money in gas so it's very frustrating. vo: not everyone agrees...jamie smith lives in albert lea. she says the road being closed is not a big deal. al flood-llpkg-8 sot: not like it's ten minutes out of your way maybe a minute. it's not even like traffics bad here. al flood-llpkg-9 vo: the city and the minnesota department of transportation just completed a flood study...and are working on a overlay project that would prevent water from flooding the streets in the future...drivers will have to continue to use detour routes until the water naturally recedes. reporter: now this isnt the longest the road has been closed off due to flooding heres a little history lesson in 19-65 the same stretch of road was closed off for 13-days reporting in albert lea jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. until the water recedes...the city is urging people to obey the signs and not drive through the water. / davis charged-mug-3 an albert