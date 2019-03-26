Speech to Text for Disability services day at the capitol

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people with disabilities continues to face a mager staffing shortage and now organizations in our area are coming together to do something about it. last year, the industry was knocked with a 7 percent budget cut from the department of human services, and now they're trying to get 8% increase in funding from the state... to get that money back and be able to recruit and retain employees. with the staff shortage the way that it is right now, and then providing such low wages to those folks... it's really becoming a dangerous situation. according to department of human services wages for employees in this field are 17 percent behind similar jobs... which makes it hard for these agencies to hire. you just heard from kasi haglund, who is just one of the about 100 people, from a number of organizations in olmsted county, who went to the capital to ask law makers to support the bills. the legislation would give fundraising to help pay employees more livable wages. even though the day at the we know that that works, and we know that that is important and lawmakers really do hear what their constituents are saying. so what were asking is for people to continue to share that message. haglund says even though so many people are fighting for funding from the same pool of money, she's hopeful their message was heard... and says it really is powerful that so many