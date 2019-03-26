Clear
New parking ramp opens downtown

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 7:36 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

what happened. starting today, finding a parking spot in downtown rochester (should be a little easier. that's because the city's newest parking ramp is now open. this one sits on the corner of first avenue and first street southeast, and adds 630 new parking stalls. officials tell kimt news 3's annalisa pardo that its design and technology is what makes it stand out. she joins us live to explain. tyler and arielle, this parking ramp opens today, and as people start using it and patterns start to form, it'll bring it some new technology to make it even more convenient for commuters. it will have a system that helps drivers find available spots quickly... it also plans to add license plate recognition to help people get in and out of the ramp faster. jaynah speltz works downtown and often has problems finding parking. she's excited about the new option and i mean both of these ramps on each side of the street have been full before when i come to work at 9 o clock, or even 9:30, 10 o lock. so if there's one right over there i can head over and try that will be really helpful yeah. the ramp is also helping bikers. a plaza on the east side along first avenue will add places for people to store their bikes. live in rochester and something else interesting about this parking ramp's design... is that it's built to one day construct up to 10 stories of residential space above it. right now, the city is looking for proposals, to possibly make that space "mixed income" or "affordable housing." this summer, the city plans to have an official "grand opening", but again you can start parking
