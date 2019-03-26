Speech to Text for Tracking Very Warm Temperatures

check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( temperatures will be on the rebound today thanks to a south wind picking up in strength which will bring warmer air from the south. temps will climb from the low 30's/upper 20's this morning to the low 50's by the afternoon. clouds will also be on the increase for the afternoon into the evening. conditions will only get nicer for wednesday as it will be the warmest day of the year yet! temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 60's with a mix of sun and clouds. conditions look to stay dry but cooler for thursday after the passage of a cold front leaving highs in the upper 40's along with partly sunny skies. our best chance for rain lands on friday and it will be mainly for north iowa. we will start with rain thanks to temperatures reaching the 40's but once we cool down for the evening, a bit of a rain/snow mix will be possible. major accumulations of snow/ice are not expected at this time. we will dry out for the weekend with cool sunshine and highs in the upper 30's to lower 40's. we gradually warm through the beginning of next week. today: mostly sunny/increasi ng evening clouds. highs: near 50. winds: south southwest at 5 to 15 mph. tonight: partly cloudy/breezy. lows: mid to upper 30s. winds: south at 10 to 20 mph. wednesday: mix of sun and clouds/breezy. highs: low 60's. winds: south thanks brandon.