Speech to Text for Kasson rallies around their hometown Cyclone

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the kasson mantorville girls basketball team is used to success on the floor. former komets player and current iowa state standout kristin scott is finding success at the next level and her community is enjoying every second of it. "very exciting, you know she's a kid that's come up through our youth system and definitely is idolized by many of our kids here at kasson mantorville and it's an honor to have her once have her a part of our program." ryan haroldson coached scott during her four years on varsity. he said the relationship between coach and player, is still there even now. "now we still text before the game good luck and after the game, i can still coach her a little bit and tell her some pointers once and a while." all you have to do is look at the isu roster and her hometown is well represented. she's 180 miles from there, but scott is still there for those that don the komets jersey. "that's the coolest part and she gets it, she understands where she came from and does a great job of still communicating when the younger players go down there, she'll meet with them in the tunnel afterward." the cyclones continue to advance in the ncaa tournament. haroldson knows his former player will continue to get it done. "she's always been a winner, and she's a winner here and now she's doing it at the collegiate