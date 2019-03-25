Speech to Text for Building the ball fields in Charles City

building a place for the charles city baseball and softball teams to play has been a coveted goal over a decade. currentlyáá they play in sportsman's park which floods nearly every year... causing venue changes or even cancelations. but today the charles city school board is hoping to make a decision to change that. after going through several options á the school board is voting to build two new fields closer to the school. the project would cost around 1ápointá 7 million dollars á and the school would have to pay half of that up front. donations for the project have already started coming in... adding up to around 350á thousand dollars. but money isn't the only concern.xxx as a forester i am really concerned to about losing the green space on campus. this is a great outdoor classroom we just planted new trees on this sight and most importantlyá we'd be losing some of the oldest trees on the property. the school board voted 3 to 2 to pass the new plans for the ball diamonds á and the superintedent plans to have the fields ready to play on by 20á20.///