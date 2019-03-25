Speech to Text for Governor Walz talks healthcare

about 350 thousand minnesotans are without health insurance... that's according to the minnesota department of human services. now, governor tim walz is doing what he can to bring that number down. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan spent her day with the state's chief executive and joins us live now. brooke? katie and george... between mayo clinic á destination medical center á and a variety of other health care hotáspots... rochester has earned the name "med city." so it should come as no surprise that making healthcare (affordable is a top priority here.xxx "not everything is broken we're not gonna try to turn it on its head and shake it but were gonna try to enhance and build on the market and find places where the market isn't working for the consumers." dairy farmer deborah mills joined a round table discussion with governor tim walz about the need for more affordable and individualized health care. "generally your individual plans are much more expensive than your group plans." she knows of people paying upwards of 30 thousand dollar annual premiums for their individual insurance. "when you have that kind of premium and a large deductible on top of it, you're not getting health care... you have catastrophic care is what you have." governor walz is proposing so called oneá care. it would be an option for people who don't qualify for minnesota care or medical assistance. the plan would allow them to purchase a quality individual insurance plan. "this is real its not magically going to fix itself when there are no alternatives being proposed other than, well we'll just shift a few million dollars to insurance companies and see if they'll maybe lower the price. it doesn't work that way that's why it's important for us to hear these stories to then articulate why we're coming up with these plans." deborah clearly appreciated the opportunity to bend her governor's ear. "he's willing to come out of the metro area and he realizes that there are a lot of folks out here in rural minnesota that need the same services as the people in the twin cities area." governor walz was also in duluth this morning listening to other minnesotans stories. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. if you'd like to learn more about governor walz's proposal, head to kimt dot com. you can find this story under local news. we'll have a link for you there.///